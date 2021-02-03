McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Makes New $3.68 Million Investment in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 40,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,000. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 42,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 205,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 28,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.76. 2,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,796. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $94.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.43.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

