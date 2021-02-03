McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,620 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,000. Tesla makes up approximately 1.5% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 23.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,259.2% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $1,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $9.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $863.52. The stock had a trading volume of 496,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,982,770. The company has a market capitalization of $818.53 billion, a PE ratio of 1,722.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $766.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $509.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.10 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Edward Jones started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tesla from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.29.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,033 shares of company stock worth $74,853,473 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.