McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 4.6% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,805.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $133.61. 772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,764. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.37. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.25 and a twelve month high of $133.99.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

