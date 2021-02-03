McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $26.74

McColl’s Retail Group plc (LON:MCLS)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.74 and traded as low as $26.00. McColl’s Retail Group shares last traded at $26.25, with a volume of 154,279 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,352.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 26.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 26.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.33 million and a P/E ratio of -0.31.

About McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS)

McColl's Retail Group plc operates as a neighbourhood retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates convenience and newsagent stores that offer food and groceries, fruits and vegetables, ready meals, prepared food-to-go, tobacco, evening meals, non-food, health and beauty products, chilled and frozen foods, household products, and news and magazines, as well as provides post office and ATM services.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for McColl's Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McColl's Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.