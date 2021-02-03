McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Given New $192.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $178.00 to $192.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.07.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $180.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.76. The stock has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson has a 12-month low of $112.60 and a 12-month high of $187.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $95,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $82,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,196. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

