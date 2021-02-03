MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 97,243 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.23% of MDU Resources Group worth $12,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDU. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the third quarter worth about $45,410,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 47.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,716,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,627,000 after buying an additional 1,843,385 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the third quarter worth about $33,049,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,131,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,880,000 after buying an additional 1,322,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 25.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,271,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,671,000 after buying an additional 460,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $26.95 on Wednesday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $32.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.32. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

MDU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Read More: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.