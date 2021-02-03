MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.95-2.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.94.

Shares of NYSE MDU traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,242,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,869. MDU Resources Group has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.32.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MDU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

