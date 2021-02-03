MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Releases Earnings Results

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. MDU Resources Group updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.95-2.15 EPS and its FY guidance to $1.95-2.15 EPS.

NYSE MDU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,224,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. MDU Resources Group has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.35.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDU shares. TheStreet upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

