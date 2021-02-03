Medicure Inc. (MPH.V) (CVE:MPH) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.28

Medicure Inc. (MPH.V) (CVE:MPH)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and traded as high as $1.69. Medicure Inc. (MPH.V) shares last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 10,433 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.66 million and a PE ratio of -1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Medicure Inc. (MPH.V) (CVE:MPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.55 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medicure Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medicure Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapies for the cardiovascular market in the United States. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

