Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,827 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.83% of Medpace worth $41,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Medpace in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 354.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 216,048 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $30,646,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,563,309.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 26,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $3,752,172.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,457,202 shares in the company, valued at $908,592,893.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 532,750 shares of company stock valued at $74,888,848 over the last quarter. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $143.30 on Wednesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.72 and a 1 year high of $150.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 1.35.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

