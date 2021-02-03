Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.3% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 375,213 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,952,000 after acquiring an additional 125,691 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 4,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 50,908 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 96,110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.93.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.34. 210,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,340,142. The company has a market cap of $152.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.15 and a 200-day moving average of $108.17. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $121.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

