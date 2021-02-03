MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.98.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MEG. CIBC upped their price objective on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$3.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James upgraded MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$4.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, January 15th. CSFB increased their target price on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Get MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) alerts:

MEG opened at C$4.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.64. MEG Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of C$1.13 and a 12-month high of C$7.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.96.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.