MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2021


Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.98.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MEG. CIBC upped their price objective on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$3.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James upgraded MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$4.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, January 15th. CSFB increased their target price on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Monday, December 14th.

MEG opened at C$4.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.64. MEG Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of C$1.13 and a 12-month high of C$7.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.96.

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Analyst Recommendations for MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG)

