Megacoin (MEC) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.41 Million

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $50.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0359 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Megacoin has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.03 or 0.00414784 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000197 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,401,640 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

