Mercantile Investment Trust (MRC.L) (LON:MRC) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $239.63

Mercantile Investment Trust (MRC.L) (LON:MRC)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.63 and traded as high as $240.00. Mercantile Investment Trust (MRC.L) shares last traded at $240.00, with a volume of 776,281 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 239.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 210.13. The stock has a market cap of £1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 13.15, a current ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15.

Get Mercantile Investment Trust (MRC.L) alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a GBX 1.35 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. Mercantile Investment Trust (MRC.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.20%.

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Investment Trust (MRC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Investment Trust (MRC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.