Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.8% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $37,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,424,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,288,000 after acquiring an additional 168,014 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 240,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,662,000 after acquiring an additional 50,087 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

MRK stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $77.65. 150,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,041,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $89.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.10%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

