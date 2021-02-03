Merculet (MVP) Market Cap Reaches $2.54 Million

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Merculet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Merculet has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and $380,167.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Merculet has traded 59.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00056141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00139497 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00065496 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.09 or 0.00237579 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 73.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00070530 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00039933 BTC.

Merculet Profile

Merculet launched on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,289,141,578 tokens. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Token Trading

