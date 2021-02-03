Mercury 24-Hour Volume Tops $23,085.00 (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Over the last week, Mercury has traded 156.6% higher against the US dollar. One Mercury token can now be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Mercury has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $23,085.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00056468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.65 or 0.00139412 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00065859 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00238455 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 66.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00071124 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00039486 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

