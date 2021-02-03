Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Short Interest Update

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,570,000 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the December 31st total of 5,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

NASDAQ:MREO opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.78. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $4.25.

Get Mereo BioPharma Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mereo BioPharma Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the third quarter valued at $350,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the third quarter valued at $899,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the third quarter valued at $1,162,000. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.