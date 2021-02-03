Meridian Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of MRBK traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.32. 32,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,375. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.83. Meridian has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The company has a market cap of $130.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.49.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.64. Meridian had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Analysts predict that Meridian will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Meridian from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meridian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and middle market businesses primarily in southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey. The company offers non-interest and interest checking deposits and time deposits, as well as money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits.

