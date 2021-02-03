Meridian Network (LOCK) Price Down 36% This Week

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One Meridian Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000388 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meridian Network has a total market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $609,447.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded down 36% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00103301 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002969 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 59% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00018947 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Meridian Network

Meridian Network is a token. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co

Meridian Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meridian Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meridian Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

