Meridian Network Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $688,575.00 (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last week, Meridian Network has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. Meridian Network has a market cap of $1.66 million and $688,575.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meridian Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000403 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Meridian Network alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00099954 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002841 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Meridian Network

LOCK is a token. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co

Meridian Network Token Trading

Meridian Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meridian Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meridian Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meridian Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meridian Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.