Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meritor had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $889.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Meritor updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.25-2.50 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.25-2.50 EPS.

Shares of MTOR traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.25. The company had a trading volume of 22,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,621. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Meritor has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $29.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 2.19.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTOR. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Meritor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Meritor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other Meritor news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,917 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $51,126.39. Also, Director William R. Newlin sold 14,413 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $395,925.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 141,595 shares of company stock worth $3,889,490 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

