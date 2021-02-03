Metal (MTL) Price Hits $0.45 on Major Exchanges

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Metal token can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. Metal has a total market capitalization of $29.75 million and approximately $9.79 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metal alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00067209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $335.23 or 0.00908509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005820 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00047183 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00039193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,719.94 or 0.04661289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00015129 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00020089 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

Metal (MTL) is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.