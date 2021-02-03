MetaMorph (METM) Price Up 20.1% This Week

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One MetaMorph token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. MetaMorph has a total market capitalization of $229,914.93 and approximately $46,963.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MetaMorph has traded up 20.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00068007 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $333.18 or 0.00900770 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005893 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00047837 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00039938 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,720.34 or 0.04650989 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00020065 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00014835 BTC.

MetaMorph Token Profile

MetaMorph is a token. MetaMorph’s total supply is 312,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,749,997 tokens. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro . The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

