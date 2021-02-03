Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Achieves Market Cap of $20.87 Million (DNA)

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (CURRENCY:DNA) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has a market cap of $20.87 million and approximately $400,220.00 worth of Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000405 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001961 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000221 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00038801 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Profile

DNA is a coin. It launched on June 1st, 2017. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,143,656,744 coins. The official message board for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is medium.com/metaverse-blockchain . The official website for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is mvsdna.com . Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official Twitter account is @encrypgen and its Facebook page is accessible here

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Coin Trading

