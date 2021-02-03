Metronome Price Reaches $2.44 on Exchanges (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last week, Metronome has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $27.88 million and approximately $102,741.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metronome token can currently be purchased for $2.44 or 0.00006555 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00053803 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00140431 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00065928 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 103.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00080525 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.40 or 0.00239904 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00038956 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,748,124 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,414,175 tokens. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Token Trading

Metronome can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

