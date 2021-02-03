MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0283 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th.
Shares of MGF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.51. 78,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,192. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.55.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile
