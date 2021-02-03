MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Short Interest Up 15.1% in January

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the December 31st total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

MGF opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.55. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $4.79.

Get MFS Government Markets Income Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.0285 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGF. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,278,000. Excalibur Management Corp acquired a new stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 17.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 242,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 36,777 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 36.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 127,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 34,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 11.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 259,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 26,402 shares in the last quarter. 46.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MFS Government Markets Income Trust

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.