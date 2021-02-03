MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Short Interest Up 15.1% in January

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the December 31st total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
MGF opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.55. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $4.79.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.0285 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th.
About MFS Government Markets Income Trust
MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.
