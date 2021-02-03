MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th.
CXE traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $5.06. The stock had a trading volume of 65,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,084. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.01.
About MFS High Income Municipal Trust
