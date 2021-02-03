MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th.

CXE traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $5.06. The stock had a trading volume of 65,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,084. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.01.

Get MFS High Income Municipal Trust alerts:

About MFS High Income Municipal Trust

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.