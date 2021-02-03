MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.69. 27,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,438. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $4.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average of $4.32.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

