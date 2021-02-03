MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0197 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

CIF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,636. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.51. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $2.98.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

