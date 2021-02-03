MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0197 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
CIF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,636. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.51. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $2.98.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile
