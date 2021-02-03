MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th.

NYSE:MIN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,282. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.80.

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

