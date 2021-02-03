MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th.
NYSE:MIN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,282. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.80.
About MFS Intermediate Income Trust
