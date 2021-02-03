MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:CXH)

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th.

CXH stock remained flat at $$9.89 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,894. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $10.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

