MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from MFS Special Value Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of MFV stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.82. 10,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,993. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.54. MFS Special Value Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10.

About MFS Special Value Trust

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

