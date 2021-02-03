MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from MFS Special Value Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Shares of MFV stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.82. 10,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,993. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.54. MFS Special Value Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10.
About MFS Special Value Trust
