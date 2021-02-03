MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.47.

MGP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $29.50 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 16,076 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 20,975 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 315,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 21,233 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $32.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 66.63 and a beta of 0.76. MGM Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $34.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.69%.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

