Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Short Interest Up 14.9% in January

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 575,400 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the December 31st total of 500,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of MBOT opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.43. Microbot Medical has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $12.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Microbot Medical stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.25% of Microbot Medical worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Microbot Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable self-propelled locomotive device to treat capabilities within tubular lumens, such as the blood vessels, respiratory, and the urinary and GI tracts; a combination of a guidewire and microcatheter technologies that are used for endoluminal surgery; and maneuver guidewire, microcatheters, and over-the-wire devices within the body's vasculature.

