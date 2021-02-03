Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock Position Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,527,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 52,492 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.59% of Microchip Technology worth $211,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.44.

Shares of MCHP traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.97. 50,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,206. The company has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 61.50, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.20. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $155.36.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $366,426.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,373.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $65,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $928,698. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

