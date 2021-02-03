MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:BNKU) Shares Up 8.3%

MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:BNKU)’s share price shot up 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.96 and last traded at $26.50. 269,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 166,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.47.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.19 and a 200 day moving average of $17.50.

