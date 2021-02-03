Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $242.96

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $242.96 and last traded at $241.61, with a volume of 530857 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $239.51.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.77.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.91 and its 200-day moving average is $214.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 352,858 shares of company stock worth $78,540,817. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,493,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 10.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 87,253 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,352,000 after buying an additional 8,063 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 128,060 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,935,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Microsoft by 5.5% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 107,042 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $22,514,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

