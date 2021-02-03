MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.81

Shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.81 and last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 754519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, MicroVision currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 3.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in MicroVision by 972.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 296,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 268,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. 8.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions under the PicoP brand in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

