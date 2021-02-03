Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.51-1.67 for the period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAA. Mizuho increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.00.

NYSE:MAA traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.71. 834,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,521. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.71 and its 200-day moving average is $121.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $148.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 62.60%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $49,033.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,319,263.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $169,949.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,639 shares in the company, valued at $33,797,152.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,387 shares of company stock worth $294,818 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

