Middleton & Co Inc MA Reduces Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Middleton & Co Inc MA cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 2.4% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Facebook were worth $20,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $267.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $267.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.08, for a total value of $123,432.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,408,849 shares of company stock worth $384,005,409 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.41.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

