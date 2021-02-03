Midland Exploration Inc. (MD.V) (CVE:MD) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.92

Midland Exploration Inc. (MD.V) (CVE:MD) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.92 and traded as low as $0.78. Midland Exploration Inc. (MD.V) shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 33,550 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.58 and a quick ratio of 9.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.38 million and a PE ratio of -41.05.

Midland Exploration Inc. (MD.V) Company Profile (CVE:MD)

Midland Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, platinum group elements, and base metals, as well as REE mine discoveries. Midland Exploration Inc was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

