MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share (NASDAQ:MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.33%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average of $21.85. The company has a market cap of $430.25 million, a PE ratio of 127.29 and a beta of 1.05. MidWestOne Financial Group has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $33.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.88%.

In related news, COO Len D. Devaisher bought 2,000 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.25 per share, with a total value of $48,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOFG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 15,728 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 58,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 56.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.