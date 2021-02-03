Milestone Resources Group Ltd Acquires 78,057 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 62.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 202,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,057 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for about 3.0% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $33,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Truist increased their target price on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

ZTS stock traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,725,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,252. The stock has a market cap of $73.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.38. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.47%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $190,735.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $1,695,855.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,197,784.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,427 shares of company stock valued at $18,051,409 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

