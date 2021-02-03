Milestone Resources Group Ltd Boosts Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 173.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,681 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,668 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 5.0% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $55,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.82. 5,349,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,806,359. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.31, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $1,304,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,819,690.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $42,977.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,090,826.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,792 shares of company stock valued at $18,215,192. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.72.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

