Milestone Resources Group Ltd Buys 107,825 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 253.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,825 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up approximately 4.4% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Milestone Resources Group Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of S&P Global worth $49,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 111.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPGI stock traded down $5.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $324.25. 1,705,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,095,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $379.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.71.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

