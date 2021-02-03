Milestone Resources Group Ltd Buys 185,085 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 155.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,085 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 6.4% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $70,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

BABA traded up $8.93 on Wednesday, hitting $263.43. 29,091,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,843,430. The firm has a market cap of $712.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $169.95 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $18.19 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.55.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

