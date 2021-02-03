MINDOL Price Up 8.3% This Week (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. In the last week, MINDOL has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. One MINDOL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000852 BTC on popular exchanges. MINDOL has a total market capitalization of $53.33 million and approximately $458,669.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.00 or 0.00314710 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00032526 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $566.61 or 0.01550658 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

MINDOL Coin Profile

MINDOL (CRYPTO:MIN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,240,814 coins. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MINDOL is mindol.net

According to CryptoCompare, “According to Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry survey, the market size of the content industry such as Japanese movies, animation, TV programs, music, games, etc. is said to be about 12 trillion yen. However, this is only for the domestic market. It is also said that the scale of the market spreading across the world is tens of times that. For example, more than 230,000 visitors from all over Europe come to the “Japan Expo”. A festival of Japanese culture is held every year in France and other countries as well. Japanese subculture, commonly referred to geek culture, has prevailed across the world with a spread of the Internet, and has become competitive contents that the Japanese government promoted as Cool Japan strategy. “

Buying and Selling MINDOL

MINDOL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MINDOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

