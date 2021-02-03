Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd. (MMV.V) (CVE:MMV) Shares Gap Down to $0.26

Shares of Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd. (MMV.V) (CVE:MMV) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.26, but opened at $0.24. Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd. (MMV.V) shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 1,883 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of C$23.84 million and a PE ratio of -16.00.

About Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd. (MMV.V) (CVE:MMV)

Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in North America. The company's flagship project is the Standby gold project covering an area of 7515.81 acres located in Black Hills of South Dakota, the United States. Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd.

